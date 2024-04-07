New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $117.33 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,668 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865,505 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $117,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $77.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.