New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,895,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,634 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $191,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

