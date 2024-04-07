New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,347 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $99,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.78. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

