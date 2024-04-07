New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,540 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Welltower worth $42,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 1.5 %

Welltower stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Welltower Profile



Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

