Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.38. Navient has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.76 million. Navient had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 13.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Navient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Navient by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

