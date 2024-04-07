Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NHTC stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

