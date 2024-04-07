National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NWLI stock opened at $491.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.44 and a 200-day moving average of $478.83. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,735,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,931,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,635,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.