National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.1 %
NWLI stock opened at $491.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.44 and a 200-day moving average of $478.83. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.71.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.