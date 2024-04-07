National Bankshares Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$190.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$182.29.

TSE CNR opened at C$176.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$174.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$163.02. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0824553 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.58%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

