Narwhal Capital Management Sells 3,204 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $244.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

