Narwhal Capital Management Invests $427,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 349,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS CALF traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,966 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.