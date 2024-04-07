My DeFi Pet One Day Volume Hits $98,721.56 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 51.1% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $98,721.56 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000560 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005266 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

