Multichain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $472,749.15 (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Multichain has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and approximately $472,749.15 worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multichain has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Multichain

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is an open-source protocol, initially launched as Anyswap on July 20, 2020, designed to facilitate interoperability among diverse blockchains. It allows almost all blockchains to inter-operate, supporting Ethereum-like chains, Bitcoin types, COSMOS chains, and more. It’s a leading cross-chain solution with a total value locked (TVL) of over $5 billion. The protocol offers multiple services, including a Bridge, a Router, anyCall Crosschain Contract Calls, and a Crosschain NFT Bridge and Router, providing secure and cost-effective cross-chain transfers of assets. The governance of the community and ecosystem is managed through the $MULTI token. Its aim is to be the ultimate router for Web 3, fostering the development of the decentralized web.”

