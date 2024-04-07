MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 2.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,973,000 after buying an additional 337,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MSCI by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 59.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $542.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $564.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.42.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

