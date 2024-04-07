Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday.

MEG stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

