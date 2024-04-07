Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,378 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Okta worth $39,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,651 shares of company stock worth $1,278,218. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $101.50. 1,253,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

