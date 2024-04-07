Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,446 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Howmet Aerospace worth $122,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,020,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 114,939 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

