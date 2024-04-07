Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,063 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $54,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $508,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.67.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $3.74 on Friday, hitting $267.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.92 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.25 and a 200-day moving average of $365.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

