Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,974 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Illumina worth $37,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,418,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.75. 1,081,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $232.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.55.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

