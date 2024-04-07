Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 43,235 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,781 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,235 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $182,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $7,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after buying an additional 69,388 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.85. 3,323,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.39.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

