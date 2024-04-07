Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 161,927 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,004,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161,927 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.19% of Pan American Silver worth $130,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,513,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $35,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $17.53. 7,890,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,761. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

