Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 117,278 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,541,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 117,278 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Micron Technology worth $217,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.58. 23,171,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,141,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,081,737. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

