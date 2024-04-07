Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,968 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $38,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after purchasing an additional 180,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,945.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,419 shares of company stock worth $18,571,413 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $47.81. 1,048,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,365. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.