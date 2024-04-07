Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $51,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HBM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 1,588,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.52.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBM. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

