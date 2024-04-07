Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 40,568 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of iShares MBS ETF worth $50,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

MBB stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.16. 2,227,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,166. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2827 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

