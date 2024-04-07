Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $41.59 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Global Payments worth $41,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.92. 1,431,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.
Global Payments Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.
