Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $40.59 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Moderna worth $40,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.88. 2,126,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,795. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares in the company, valued at $212,199,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares in the company, valued at $212,199,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,021 shares of company stock worth $8,372,542 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

