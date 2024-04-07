Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $37.91 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Altria Group worth $37,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,454,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,579. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

