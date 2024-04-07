Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $114.18 Million Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086,994 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 4.86% of NuStar Energy worth $114,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 2,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 594,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,732. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.70.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NS. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NS

NuStar Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.