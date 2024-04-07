Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 0.7% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $353,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

ET traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,853,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,022. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.