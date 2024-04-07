Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $41,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

