Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of IQVIA worth $58,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQV traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.45. 556,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.39. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

