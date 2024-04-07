Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 236,747 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 236,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,517,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,352,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,414,170. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.21 and its 200-day moving average is $189.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

