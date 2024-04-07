Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,794 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Starbucks worth $159,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,057. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.83 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

