Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 80,399 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $149,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.24. 2,191,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,434. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $127.47 and a 52-week high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

