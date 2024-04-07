Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 49,335 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 583,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,335 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. 10,763,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,266,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $103.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

