Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 298,335 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,335 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.46% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $110,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. 157,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,926. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 292.30%. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

