Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,521,140 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,943,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521,140 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Uranium Energy worth $146,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UEC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 4,976,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,014,263. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

