Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,060,588 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $48,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 546,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 19,165,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,449,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

