Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Midwest Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.77. 3,236,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,296. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.34%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

