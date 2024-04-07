Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 685 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Midwest Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.9% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.5 %

ONEOK stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. 1,976,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.