Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 4,420 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Midwest Financial Group LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.6% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,021,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,776. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

