Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Midwest Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

