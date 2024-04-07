Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. 2,363,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

