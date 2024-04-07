Midwest Financial Group LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Herc by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Herc by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.12. The stock had a trading volume of 169,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,257. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

