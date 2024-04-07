Midwest Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. 5,882,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,656. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.