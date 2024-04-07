Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $605,000 Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Midwest Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,344,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Evergy stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,005. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

