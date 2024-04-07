Midwest Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,081,737. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $123.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,171,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,141,024. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

