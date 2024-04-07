Midwest Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFFN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,364,000 after purchasing an additional 208,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,545,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after acquiring an additional 206,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,389 shares of company stock worth $127,707 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

