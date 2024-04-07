Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,051 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.3% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC owned 2.16% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 121,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FICS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,017. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.