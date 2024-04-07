Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells $5,850,000.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00.

MU stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

